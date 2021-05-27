Cancel
Mankato, MN

Mankato pick targets for $640K in HUD grants

By The Free Press
The Free Press
The Free Press
 8 days ago
MANKATO — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Mankato has extra federal funds to target toward housing programs, allowing larger grants for some area nonprofits.

The Community Development Block Grant spending plan being submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development includes nearly $410,000 for the upcoming year and $230,000 in supplemental COVID-19 relief funds for the current year.

The largest allocation of $200,000 is for projects aimed at increasing the number of affordable apartments in the city, and another $100,000 is for grants to lower-income homeowners for basic fix-ups to their houses.

HUD also allows funds to be used for community services for the homeless and for programs serving low-income residents.

Beyond the Brink, which provides sober housing, is receiving $9,500 for the upcoming year plus $23,400 in COVID assistance. VINE’s transportation and home-based assistance for the elderly is slated to get $30,000 and $2,884, respectively, from the two grant types.

The Minnesota Council of Churches, which provides a range of services to refugees, is to receive $6,000 in the coming year. Christian Family Solutions, a provider of counseling services, was awarded just over $13,000.

Two other organizations focused on helping the homeless are also being awarded the pandemic assistance, which is aimed at reimbursing costs incurred for sanitizing, personal protective equipment, technology and outreach. Partners for Housing is receiving $50,000, and the Salvation Army is getting $32,900. And MY Place, previously the Boys and Girls Club of Mankato, is set to receive $20,000.

In each case, the grant amounts are the maximum that would be awarded. The recipients receive funds only after documenting eligible expenditures.

