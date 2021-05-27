Racing Spotlight: C Z Rocket, Tyler Gaffalione, and Kelly Breen
Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to keep our players be informed. This week, we highlight C Z Rocket, who has won four stakes and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) since being claimed last year; Tyler Gaffalione, who has been an elite rider since he won the 2015 Eclipse Award for apprentice jockey; and Kelly Breen, who will open Friday’s Monmouth Park meet looking to defend his training title.edge.twinspires.com