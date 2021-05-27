Racing Spotlight: C Z Rocket, Tyler Gaffalione, and Kelly Breen

Stretching out beyond sprint distances for the first time since April 2020, C Z Rocket heads the $400,000 Steve Sexton Mile Stakes (G3) May 31 at Lone Star Park. Madaket Stables, Gary Barber, and Tom Kagele's son of City Zip carries the high weight assignment of 124 pounds. Trained by Peter Miller, he went on a five-race win streak last year after being claimed for $40,000. He ended the season with a runner-up finish to Whitmore in the Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Keeneland, but returned this year to best Whitmore twice at Oaklawn Park—first in the March 13 Hot Springs Stakes then again April 10 in the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3), both times with late runs. Florent Geroux, aboard for both previous starts this year, retains the mount on the 7-year-old gelding, who drew the outside post 8.