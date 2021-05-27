Cancel
nonlocalMeansDenoise

Extension of Christian Desrosiers's simple_nlm() (Date: 07-07-2015) to 3D images For details on the method see: A. Buades, B. Coll and J.M. Morel, "A non-local algorithm for image denoising" This Matlab function denoises 2D and 3D images using the non-local means algorithm and corresponds to the denoise_nl_means() Scikit-image function in...

Auditory for Mac

Auditory will give you the most serene writing experience on a Mac. You will be writing on a buttery smooth user interface with a slick and modern design. This is a unique combination of writing and recording voice inside one app. It presents an intuitive interface where users can write stories and record audio in the same time.
Apple reportedly started building M2 chips for its next round of 2021 MacBooks

Apple confirmed rumors last summer that it would produce its own computer chips for Macs, stunning the world by saying that it planned to part ways with Intel for its laptops and desktops within two years. Apple debuted the M1 last November in the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and the new Mac mini. Apple then used the same System-in-Chip (SoC) on the 24-inch iMac and 2021 iPad Pro that were unveiled a few weeks ago.
Apple Worked on Mac Tablet, 15-Inch MacBook Air, and iPod 'Super Nano,' Internal Email Shows

Internal Apple emails have revealed that the company discussed offering a Mac tablet, a 15-inch MacBook Air model, an iPod "Super nano," and more. An email shared by the Twitter account Internal Tech Emails, disclosed as part of Epic Games' legal dispute with Apple, shows an Apple executive team meeting agenda written by Steve Jobs from August 2007, just two months after the launch of the original iPhone. The document sets out discussion points for a number of Apple products that were never released.
Next-Generation 16-Inch MacBook Pro Seemingly Filed in Regulatory Database Ahead of WWDC

Apple is widely rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with a mini-LED display and an improved iteration of the M1 chip. The notebooks are expected to feature a new design with a flatter top and bottom and more ports, including the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a magnetic power cable. Rumors also suggest the Touch Bar will be retired in favor of physical Fn keys.
MacBook Pro: Mini-LED Display Component Shipments Will Begin In …

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - According toDigiTimes, components shipped beginning in the third quarter will be for future next-generation MacBook Pros. Global Lighting Technologies is Apple’s supplier of mini-LED displays. MacBook Pros with mini-LED screens are coming out soon. How...
Apple iMac 24″ 2021 Review – Introduction

The Apple iMac 24″ 2021 is exactly what you’d expect from an all-in-one with an Apple M1 processor. The renewed housing design is impressive, and so is the performance of the M1 chip. Also, many hardware isn’t available. First time writing flaws. You know what you’re buying, the iMac 24″ 2021 is an excellent time to get in, but mainly because of the exorbitant prices we’re concerned, it’s not prize material.
Battery for New MacBook Pro Spotted in Chinese Regulatory Database?

A new battery, potentially for the next generation 16-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted in a Chinese regulatory database by MacRumors. MacRumors has potentially discovered the next-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro in a Chinese regulatory database. The listing, filed on April 14 by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic, is for a battery with an Apple-like model identifier A2527 rated at 8,693 mAh/11.45V. This is similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro's battery, which is rated at 8,790 mAh/11.36V, according to iFixit.
How to Factory Reset MacBook Pro in Easy Steps

The reliability of Mac computers is normally high. But as with any computer, sometimes gadgets behave nastily. Before you pay huge on a new Mac, though, try a factory reset, which cleans your computer and reinstalls a perfect version of macOS. A factory reset Macbook Pro is also a decent...
How to Screenshot on a Mac

Macs are packed with powerful screenshot tools. You can take a screenshot with a keyboard shortcut, pull up a convenient graphical tool, set a timer, and even annotate your screenshots. We’ll show you how to do it all. How to Take a Screenshot on a Mac. Where Are Mac Screenshots...
New MackBook Pro notebooks rumored to use Apple M2 chip

Apple will be unveiling its new MacBook Pro notebooks at WWDC 2021 next week, we are expecting two models an 14 inch model and a 16 inch model. We have been hearing rumors that these new notebooks would come with a new Apple M1X processor, according to a recent report, this will be a new Apple M2 processor.
Pocketnow Daily: NEW 14 and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Concerns, Google Pixel Fold Tech & more! (video)

Apple’s M1 Mac mini is available for $600, HP laptops and more are also on sale. The LG Velvet, Razer gaming peripherals and more are on sale today. The official news, as per usual, begin with deals, and the usual reminder.. Feel free to skip this section in the time codes if saving money is not your thing. Let’s start with Samsung and Amazon. You can currently get the regular Galaxy S21 5G for 70 dollars off, leaving the base model for 629. The Galaxy S21+ is getting the same treatment, leaving some variants as low as 730 bucks. If you’re into LG phones.. For whatever weird reason, you can get the LG Velvet for 20 dollars off its new price tag, leaving it at 320 bucks for the Unlocked base model. The G8 ThinQ is getting the same treatment, leaving that one at 299 in case you want a DAC. Amazon’s Echo is also 20 bucks off, leaving it at 80 dollars. We also have some deals on Earbuds, starting with the Galaxy Buds Pro which are 50 dollars off at Samsung with a trade-in, leaving them at 150 and you can also get an extra discount if you go for their discount program. Finally, B&H also has the Pixel Buds available for 50 dollars off as well, leaving those at 1209. We have more deals on Razer Peripherals, Gaming monitors, TicWatches and more all in the description.
Mini LED MacBook Pro Expected In Second Half Of 2021

This seems to go against an earlier report which suggested that due to manufacturing issues, the mini LED MacBooks could be delayed to 2022. However, DigiTimes’ report claims that Apple might have found a new supplier in Osram Opto Semiconductors who will deliver some of the components needed for the laptop.
14-inch And 16-inch MacBook Pros Expected At WWDC 2021

According to Wedbush’s Dan Ives, he believes that Apple could not only unveil an upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop at WWDC 2021, but they could also finally introduce a new 14-inch model. The 14-inch MacBook Pro model has been rumored about for a while, and many have wondered if it could replace the 13-inch model.
Satechi's new Aluminum Hub & Stand is designed with iPad Pro in mind

Satechi has now released its latest iPad accessory, the Aluminum Hub & Stand that lives up to its "hub" name with a bevy of useful ports. The new Satechi Aluminum Hub & Stand is designed for any USB-C-equipped iPad including the latest iPad Air fourth-generation and iPad Pro. It starts folded into a compact brick, but when needed, the stand can swivel out to hold the iPad in position.
Why Is Apple Bringing Back This Old MacBook Pro Feature?

Apple is expected to bring back the MagSafe connector on this year's redesigned MacBook Pro models to facilitate a number of useful features, including faster charging speeds, according to recent reports. ‌‌MagSafe‌‌‌ first debuted in January 2006 when Apple launched the first-ever MacBook Pro. The ‌‌‌MagSafe‌‌‌ port featured a rectangular...
Apple Had Once Considered Making A 15-inch MacBook Air

This is according to internal Apple emails that were revealed during the Apple VS Epic trial, where in 2007, an email from Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs made reference to a 15-inch MacBook Air. The MacBook Air officially made its debut in January 2008, but clearly it seems that the 15-inch model did not make the cut.
iPad Mini With Slimmer Bezels and No Home Button Coming Later This Year

Apple is working on a revamped version of the iPad mini that will feature the first design update the smaller-sized tablet has seen in six years, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The updated ‌iPad mini‌ will feature narrower screen bezels, with Apple also testing a design that does...
Fun With Charts: More speculation about Apple silicon

Will new MacBook Pros be announced at WWDC next week? Your guess is as good as mine. I’m sure Apple wouldn’t mind thrilling developers with new power laptops, since they are so often those very developers’ tool of choice. But new MacBook Pros would require a chip more capable than...