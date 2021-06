LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Lehighton Fire Department is looking for help from the community, and you don't have to empty your pockets, just your recycling cans. "It's nothing we have done. We actually got the idea from the Aquashicola Fire Company here in the county. They have been doing it for 20 years," explained Rodney Rehnert, a firefighter and Water Rescue and Recovery team member. "Reached out to them. They were making about $2,000 on it a year, so we figured it would be a good fundraiser for us to start."