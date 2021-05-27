Cancel
NBA

Racing crossover: An enigma named after a star

By Nicolle Neulist
twinspires.com
 8 days ago

The city of Chicago has more than a century of sports history. Superstars of every sport have called Chicago home over the years, but the most iconic athlete in the history of Chicago sports is unquestionably Michael Jordan. Even his career highlights take forever to sing. He led the Chicago...

edge.twinspires.com
Michael Jackson
Michael Jordan
Horse Racing
NBA
K92.3

Michael Jordan Will Appear in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Could you possibly have a Space Jam film without the originator of space-related jamming? Thankfully, we will not have to find out. Obviously, Michael Jordan is not the protagonist of Space Jam: A New Legacy. That honor goes to current NBA star LeBron James. But everyone and their grandmother (or is that Bugs Bunny in disguise as your grandmother? Tough to say!) is wondering whether Jordan will show up in the film. Although the plot of A New Legacy is a little different than the first film — this time, LeBron is sucked inside a highly advanced computer world called the “Serververse” and has to recruit a team of basketball players to help him — it’s not impossible to imagine that, like, at the end of the movie Michael Jordan shows up to come off the bench and help the new Tune Squad win the day. You can practically hear the audience bursting into applause when he jogs out onto the court.
Theater & DancePopculture

'SNL' Crafts Perfect Copy of Michael Jordan Quarters Game in Extended 'The Last Dance' Look

Saturday Night Live took aim at The Last Dance in its latest episode. Hosted by actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, SNL featured a sketch in which Peele played Michael Jordan in what presented as a deleted series in The Last Dance, which aired on ESPN last year. The sketch shows an extended version of the famous scene from the docuseries in which Jordan loses a game of quarters to a United Center security guard, who celebrates the win with Jordan's infamous shrug.
Chicago, ILWashington Post

In SNL ‘Last Dance’ parody, Michael Jordan gets revenge on shrugging security guard

It’s been a year since ESPN first aired “The Last Dance” and 10 months since it hit Netflix, but then again, it sometimes feels longer than that while slogging through “Saturday Night Live” in search of an actually funny sketch. So if it took until this weekend to mine the Michael Jordan-centered docuseries for legitimate laughs, well, it was worth the wait.
NBASLAM

Steph Curry Becomes Oldest To Win Scoring Title Since Michael Jordan

Udonis Haslem on Debut: ‘I Finished It The Only Way [I] Could..With An Ejection’. SLAM Presents GARNETT, Exclusive Cover Tees, and Long Sleeves Available Now!. SLAM Presents KOBE: The Ultimate Tribute Issue Available Now!. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has officially been crowned the NBA scoring title for...
NBAFinger Lakes Times

Mike Sielski: Vanessa Bryant delivered a great and gracious Hall of Fame speech for the Kobe she knew

Vanessa Bryant took hold of Michael Jordan’s arm Saturday night, the two of them cautiously ascending a short staircase to a stage in a Connecticut casino complex, and here now were Kobe Bryant’s hero and wife, his mentor and the keeper of his flame, together to induct him into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Kim Mulkey had been funny and Tim Duncan had been self-deprecating, but here now was the moment of the night. Jordan, in a gray tuxedo, stood to the side and said nothing, and here now was Vanessa Bryant, her three surviving daughters in the audience, looking straight ahead, as if to glance anywhere else was to invite a wave of emotion that would sweep her away.
Theater & DancePeople

SNL's Heidi Gardner Raves About Playing Michael Jordan's 'Iconic' Security Guard in The Last Dance Spoof

Heidi Gardner stole the show on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, recreating one of the most memorable scenes from The Last Dance. On Sunday, the comedian, 37, raved about getting to play Michael Jordan's beloved security guard John Michael Wozniak in a hilarious extended cut of a scene from the Jason Hehir-directed documentary. SNL's parody had the basketball star taking a quarter game too far, winning Wozniak's glasses, pants and even his wife.
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: What the NFLPA Should Have Learned From Michael Jordan's Old Contracts (Really)

Veterans are hitting the field now, and that’s where we’ll start this week’s column …. • In my morning column, we took you through the latest in the NFL-NFLPA fight over the offseason program, and there was a quote in there where we had union president and Browns center J.C. Tretter explaining how, really, it’s not just now during the nine-week offseason program that players are exposed to risk working out under the NFI rules—it’s the full run of the 29-week offseason. And in reaction to that, I had an agent who knows this stuff well point out to me how the NBA’s union got protection for its guys. It actually dates back decades, and links to the old “Love of the Game” clause that Michael Jordan had put in his Bulls contracts. The romanticized story was that it was in there so Jordan could crush people in pickup. The functional value of it, though, was protecting a guy who was maniacal about working at his craft. Here’s the eventual language that wound up becoming standard in NBA contracts:
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Players With The Most Points In A Playoff Loss

The NBA playoffs are where good players become legends. The only thing that matters is to win, not how you win or many shots you have to take. You just gotta do your job. That's why some players take it upon themselves to carry the load when the rest of their teammates aren't doing enough. Sadly, hero-ball doesn't always work in the postseason and their heroics go to waste.
NBACollider

'SNL' Spoofs 'The Last Dance' and Michael Jordan's Competitive Spirit

Saturday Night Live took on the documentary The Last Dance. The popular documentary took the internet by storm last year and was about Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls and beyond. You may have seen the memes, mainly Jordan sitting in a chair with a glass of scotch beside him as he’s talking on an iPad and saying things like “...and I took that personally.”
NBAprosportsoutlook.com

OTD in 1992: Michael Jordan Set 2 NBA Finals Records in Famous “Shrug Game”

Michael Jordan’s famous grudges, real and imagined, were a key part of his persona as he played better mad. Before games, he would work himself up by fixating on things like Charles Barkley or Karl Malone winning MVPs over him or making up stories like the one about Washington Bullets rookie LaBradford Smith taunting him.
NBAHighsnobiety

Kobe Byrant Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Speech: Watch

On Saturday, Kobe Bryant was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, was joined onstage by Michael Jordan as she accepted the induction of her late husband in an emotional speech. “I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I...
@wearemitu

Michael Jordan Says His Final Text Messages With Kobe Bryant Were About Good Tequila

A little over a year has passed since the tragic news of NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death made headlines. The shooting guard‘s sudden death in Calabasas, California, rocked the worlds of his family, friends, former teammates, and many of his fans. On Feb. 24, a public memorial service held at Staples Center saw various people in his life give speeches, including his wife Vanessa Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and his longtime friend and rival Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls player gave a heart-rendering speech filled with fond memories of Bryant and tears. A year later, the former shooting guard admits that he still gets choked up when he remembered Bryant.
Sourcing Journal

Stadium Goods Reunites With Christie’s on Sneaker Ode to Michael Jordan

Stadium Goods and Christie’s will reunite this month to auction off a significantly expanded Michael Jordan-themed sneaker collection. The Farfetch-owned sneaker and streetwear marketplace first partnered with the luxury auction house last summer. The pair’s collection—dubbed “Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Sneaker Rarities”—included 11 pairs of Jordan sneaker memorabilia, from a game-worn,…
The Associated Press

Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike...