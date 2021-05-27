Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Explaining the audit of the presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz.

By Christopher Wilson
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, Ariz., has become a flashpoint in the battle over former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims that he lost to Joe Biden due to widespread fraud. Following partial recounts of the ballots in the county that showed Trump had...

www.msn.com
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Arizona election audit observer: County data could be under review at Montana lab

Observers of a Legislature-sponsored review and recount of election results in Arizona’s largest county alleged last week that “copies of voting system data” were sent to an unnamed lab in Montana with little explanation, according to a summary of notes from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, which sponsored the observers. The observation reads that […] The post Arizona election audit observer: County data could be under review at Montana lab appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Atlantic

Republicans’ Phony Argument for Election Audits

For critics who say that an audit of 2020 votes in Maricopa County, Arizona, is just a costly exercise in misinformation, the Republican state senators who ordered the count have a simple question: If you’re sure that the votes were counted correctly, then what’s the harm in counting them again to reassure voters who aren’t convinced?
El Paso County, COepcan.com

County conducts extra audit on 2020 election results

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has contracted with ClearAudit to conduct an additional audit of the 2020 General Election. ClearAudit is a respected post-election audit system that utilizes a digital process to verify elections results. “Our office had this audit conducted to provide one more level of...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Letter: Arizona Election Results Audit

Arizonans owe a debt of gratitude to Vice Chair Bill Gates and other members of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for speaking out and standing up for facts, evidence, rule of law, and protecting voters rights. Supervisor Gates was articulate and clear on a recent PBS News Hour in explaining what has been taking place in Arizona since the 2020 election and how Senate President Fann and her followers continue baseless allegations of fraud by employees of Maricopa County Election Department and continue peddling conspiracy theories. The supervisors are standing up for honesty and democracy and we thank them.
Maricopa, AZtucson.com

Letter: Maricopa audit an embarrassment

Re: "Maricopa audit an embarrassment", May 26. The letter writer notes that AZ Senator Karen Fann and her colleagues have made a laughingstock of our state. It's not the first time. Long time Arizonans may recall how Governor Evan Mecham's cancellation of the Martin Luther King holiday proclaimed by his predecessor Bruce Babbitt, cost Arizona a Super Bowl and eventually cost Mecham his job.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Democrats' objective to discredit Maricopa County recount

I have read many articles on the AZ Star and Letters to the Editor from Democrats about the AZ Republicans' recount of the Maricopa County ballots. These stories and letters question the counting methods, the security of the ballots, tampering with the machines, not being able to monitor the recount, etc. Sound familiar? These were the same concerns about electoral integrity that Republicans had in states like PA and GA, where local Democrat election officials allowed mail in ballots to be counted with no verified signatures, no signatures, no post marks on returned ballot envelopes, etc., contrary to their own state voting laws and regulations. Republican complaints about this were ignored. The current objective of the Democrat anti-recount in Maricopa County is obvious, to undermine and de-legitimize the process and the results if they show discrepancies in ballot counts. If the original ballot count was legitimate, then why have Maricopa County officials opposed it and acted as obstructionists? Their opposition just raises more suspicions.
Arizona Statesouthernillinoisnow.com

‘No legitimate reason’ for Arizona audit: Maricopa County’s GOP recorder

(WASHINGTON) — Arizona’s partisan audit of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots restarted on Monday, as county officials seek litigation over ballot handling and potential defamation. Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder in charge of administering Maricopa County’s elections, has started speaking out against the process, and said Monday on ABC News...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Letter: Unintended Consequences of Maricopa Audit

On November 20 the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the 2020 election after 2 audits. In April, the Arizona State Legislature obtained a court order to take possession of all ballots and tabulation machines to conduct their own recount. They contracted with a company, Cyber Ninjas, who had no auditing or election experience. They began by shining ultraviolet light on the ballots, and looking for bamboo fibers in the paper. The Legislature accused Maricopa County Election officials of deleting files to thwart recount efforts later retracting the accusation.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Re: the May 22. article “Maricopa takes steps to possibly sue over Senate election audit”

There is a “tell” in this whole dishonesty surrounding the Senate audit of the Maricopa County ballots. The “tell” is the $150,000 price tag. To most folks, me included, that’s a lot of money, but having spent 30 years in the business world coming across that number stopped me in my tracks. I thought that can’t be the cost to audit 2.1 million ballots, the logistics alone would eat up $150,000. Now outside entities are supplying money to accomplish this farce and conducting fund raising involving millions of additional dollars. The Senate’s actions smack of collusion. The Senate teed up the ball for very little money, misusing their legislative power knowing their accomplice’s will run with the ball. I truly don’t know how else to explain the enormous disparity. It seems to me the Republican Senators actions amount to malfeasance in office and they should be exposed in court and penalized.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Democrats and Their Fear of Election Audits

Democrats are positively terrified of election audits that aren’t completely controlled by the political establishment. If there’s a chance an audit might reveal meaningful information, you can bet Democrats (and certain weak Republicans) will stridently oppose it. The only audits Democrats and their allies support are the ones designed to rubber-stamp previous conclusions.
Arizona Statenbcrightnow.com

Election official on how Fulton County audit differs from Arizona effort

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling talks to CNN's Pamela Brown about the upcoming Fulton County ballot audit that will take place after a judge ruled that absentee ballots could be unsealed for parties looking to examine them for evidence of fraud. The audit will not lead to Georgia's election results -- which have already been certified for President Joe Biden -- being overturned.
Maricopa County, AZdomigood.com

Breaking: Maricopa County’s Attorney Office Writes Senate Leader Karen Fann – Requests ALL DOCUMENTS Regarding Deleted Election Database Directory

This was just announced– — It appears the Maricopa County Attorney will weaponize her office and use it for a possible investigation of cyber forensics of America’s Audit cyber team. Maricopa County officials have fought tooth-and-nail to prevent the Arizona Senate Audit from taking place. They have stalled the process...