Explaining the audit of the presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz.

I have read many articles on the AZ Star and Letters to the Editor from Democrats about the AZ Republicans' recount of the Maricopa County ballots. These stories and letters question the counting methods, the security of the ballots, tampering with the machines, not being able to monitor the recount, etc. Sound familiar? These were the same concerns about electoral integrity that Republicans had in states like PA and GA, where local Democrat election officials allowed mail in ballots to be counted with no verified signatures, no signatures, no post marks on returned ballot envelopes, etc., contrary to their own state voting laws and regulations. Republican complaints about this were ignored. The current objective of the Democrat anti-recount in Maricopa County is obvious, to undermine and de-legitimize the process and the results if they show discrepancies in ballot counts. If the original ballot count was legitimate, then why have Maricopa County officials opposed it and acted as obstructionists? Their opposition just raises more suspicions.