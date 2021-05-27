Lenin's eyes are bleeding: it can only be a teaser for the new Till Lindemann video

For folks marking off the days until Rammstein's 2022 stadium tour, here's something that maybe tide you over for a little while. Frontman Till Lindemann has released a new solo single, "Ich hasse Kinder," which translates to "I Hate Children." The heavy industrial metal track is about being seated on a plane next to a child and the subsequent annoyance and joy that could come with that. He ultimately decides that he loves children -- with the caveat "but they have to be mine."