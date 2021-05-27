Cancel
Lenin's eyes are bleeding: it can only be a teaser for the new Till Lindemann video

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a teaser video for a new single, apparently titled Ich Hasse Kinder, which translates into English as I Hate Children. The clip, which was filmed in Moscow, is centred around a bust of Russian revolutionary and politician Vladimir Lenin. And, over the course of the short, 15-second clip, Lenin's eyeballs start bleeding. Which isn't a sentence we thought we'd ever write.

www.loudersound.com
