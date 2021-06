If there’s one thing every community needs to thrive, it’s big ideas. With such ideas come the usual buzz phrases – grabbing the hearts and minds of a local populace. Words like “bold vision,” “entrepreneurial mindset,” and “blue-sky thinking.” These sentiments can rightfully stir up talk of what great things could be possible in any organization, from a small business to a large city. For better or worse, I’ve invoked many of these kinds of phrases myself over the years, and you’ll likely hear me do so again. But the stark reality of this kind of talk is that big ideas are easy, it’s the execution that’s hard – and what separates dreams from reality.