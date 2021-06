PORTLAND, Maine — Brenda, the first thing you recommend is the EMERGENCY FUND. Emergency funds are more important than the “things you think you need.” Most financial experts recommend that you have enough money in an emergency fund to cover three to six months of expenses. For many individuals and families, that feels impossible. In fact, half of Americans don’t have enough money in their emergency savings to get through the ongoing COVID crisis. Today, more U.S. adults say they have no more emergency savings at all, while the majority of folks say they only have enough money to cover their bills for one to three weeks. Funding an emergency account will always be more important than almost every single thing you think you need.