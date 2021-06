After competing on ABC’s American Idol and making it into the top 10 contestants, Alyssa Wray is back in Boyle County and putting on a homecoming concert Friday, May 14, at 7-9 p.m. with a Q&A afterwards. The concert is at The Showroom at 2405 Lebanon Road. Attendees should bring their own chairs to sit outside. Bracelets and posters will be available, and there will be a food truck, funnel cakes and snow cones.