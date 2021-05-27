Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Grain Close: Limit-Up July Corn Leads Markets Higher

By Todd Hultman, DTN Lead Analyst
agfax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly corn closed up its 40-cent daily limit Thursday, helped by a combination of weather concerns and ongoing signs of active domestic demand. Soybeans and soy products were also higher, along with all three U.S. wheats. July corn closed up 40 cents and December corn was up 34 1/4 cents....

agfax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Weather#Oil Markets#U S Dollar#U S Markets#Oil Demand#July Soybeans#July Chicago Wheat#July Corn#Dtn Grain#December Corn#July Minneapolis Wheat#July Kc Wheat#July Crude Oil#July Copper#July Rbob Gasoline#November Soybeans#Trading#August Gold#July Heating Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease on inflation fears

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Thursday, pressured by a firming dollar and fears of food price inflation, though concerns of hot, dry weather in growing areas offered support, traders said. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 13-1/4 cents...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gains on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures held steady on Friday, though the oilseed was poised to record weekly gains of more than 1% as concerns over global supplies underpinned prices. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were little changed at $15.39 a...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle gain on lower corn

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) feeder cattle futures gained on Thursday, lifted by lower corn futures and firmer back-month live cattle. “From the feeder buyer’s perspective, you had higher cattle and lower corn, so that’s a good deal,” said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing. CME...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures tick lower on profit-taking, mixed EIA data

0306 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning trade in Asia June 4 as the market used mixed data from the Energy Information Administration as an excuse to lock in profits following the recent surge in oil prices, while a stronger dollar provided further headwinds for the market. Not...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat higher as weather risks assessed

* Weather forecasts raise early risk for U.S. corn, soy crops * Brazil drought set to cut corn crop, hamper river logistics * U.S. spring wheat stress, global demand support wheat (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, soybean and wheat futures rose on Friday as grain markets assessed whether hot, dry conditions forecast in some U.S. growing belts could add to global supply tensions after a severe drought in Brazil. Prices were recovering from a slide on Thursday when a rising dollar pressured commodity markets and projections of rain relief in some U.S. crop zones tempered weather worries. "U.S. dryness is causing a concern even though it is early to cut crop estimates," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "Traders are looking for reasons to buy but change their minds a few times each day." Tightening global availability, linked to mounting Chinese imports and deteriorating prospects for Brazil's upcoming corn harvest, have made grain markets sensitive to fluctuating U.S. weather forecasts. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.0% at $6.75-1/2 a bushel by 1042 GMT. CBOT soybeans were 1.1% higher at $15.66 per bushel. In Brazil, crop analysts have been cutting sharply production estimates for the second annual corn crop due to drought. Brazil's worst water crisis in almost a century will also impact river navigation and make transportation more expensive for commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar. However, late-planted corn in Argentina, another major exporter, is delivering higher-than-expected yields, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. CBOT wheat was up 1.0% at $6.83-1/4 a bushel, supported by a 1.7% gain for MGEX spring wheat futures. Parched conditions for U.S. spring wheat contrast with generally favourable conditions for wheat in Europe and the Black Sea region. But potentially high global wheat production this year could be absorbed as the livestock sector, notably in China, seeks alternatives to pricey and scarce supplies of corn, traders say. In top wheat exporter Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said this week the country's new formula-based grain export taxes would remain in place as long as there is strong global food demand. Prices at 1042 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 683.25 7.00 1.04 640.50 6.67 CBOT corn 675.50 13.50 2.04 484.00 39.57 CBOT soy 1566.00 16.75 1.08 1311.00 19.45 Paris wheat Sep 216.75 1.25 0.58 192.50 12.60 Paris maize Jun 285.00 32.00 12.65 198.75 43.40 Paris rape Aug 538.50 -0.25 -0.05 393.00 37.02 WTI crude oil 69.00 0.19 0.28 48.52 42.21 Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 -0.12 1.2100 0.08 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and David Evans)
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 8 cents at $6.87 a bushel; July corn gained 8.25 cents at $6.7750 a bushel; July oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.8725 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 10.50 cents at $15.7225 a bushel.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Drift on Limited Cash Business

Traders have basically put the cyberattack on JBS in the rearview mirror as the crisis was averted quickly. Live cattle are struggling with the inability of cash to trade higher and how the seasonal decrease in demand will unfold. Hogs price continue to increase with no resistance in sight. Cattle:...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Markets Remain Positive

Turning to Friday, the livestock complex is relieved to see processing speeds back to what they were, though that doesn’t mean the industry is in the free and clear of all challenges. Both the lean hog and feeder cattle contracts close higher, and other than the nearby contracts, so did...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Higher On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - European markets closed higher on Friday as continued optimism about global economic recovery helped underpin sentiment. Data showing a jump in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in the month of May and a drop in unemployment aided sentiment. However, the less than expected increase in addition of jobs limited markets' upside.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

ICE canola posting solid gains at midday

WINNIPEG, June 4 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Friday, boosted by gains in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex. Soyoil was posting triple-digit gains, retesting the 10-year highs hit on Thursday before profit-taking came forward. Hot and dry weather forecasts for both Canada...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Slightly Higher but Limited Movement

Retail fertilizer prices tracked by DTN for the fourth week of May 2021 show continued slightly higher prices, a trend that has been in place over the last two weeks. No fertilizer prices were significantly higher, which DTN designates as 5% or more. UAN32 and DAP prices increased 4% compared...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Higher on Sales Data

The cotton market is higher Friday morning in response to a very positive export sales report. Both sales and shipments were higher than last week’s numbers. A summary of USDA’s data is as follows: Net sales of 180,800 RB for 2020/2021 were up 6 percent from the previous week and 82 percent from the prior 4-week average.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Seeing Lots of Green

Corn is 15 to 17 cents higher, soybeans 24 to 27 cents higher and wheat is 8 to 16 cents higher. Corn trade is 15 to 17 cents higher at midday Friday with action firming again and overall range-bound action continuing with greater focus developing on to weather forecasts while spread action has flattened during the day session. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound, with tight stocks to linger into summer with good driving demand and export sales at 531,100 metric tons (mt) of old crop and 439,500 new.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Markets Still Fighting Feed Costs

Livestock futures prices are largely mixed through the first portion of Friday’s trade, with a disappointing export sales report and another day of big gains in feed prices adding a bearish tone to the livestock board. Nevertheless, some active trade in lean hog futures has pulled nearby contracts to fresh contract highs, extending their six-month rally.
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Trade: USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

On Wednesday, the USDA released its Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade, a quarterly report from the Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and Economic Research Service (ERS). Today’s update includes highlights from the report, which was coordinated by Hui Jiang, Dylan Russell, and Adam Gerval. The Outlook stated that, “U.S. agricultural...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

The corn market is at a crossroads, analyst says

Bulls are sharpening their horns while bears grit their teeth. While this is very visual, it may encompass the two camps of thought that are developing as traders look toward this year’s crop and price potential. The bull rally that has been in place for over a year for soybeans...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. grains: Corn futures drop on crop ratings

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Board of Trade corn futures dropped 2.8 per cent on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the U.S. crop was better than expected, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with contracts that track U.S. winter wheat falling while spring wheat...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

North American Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola drops with soyoil

WINNIPEG, June 3 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Thursday, pressured by speculative profit-taking as a downturn in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures weighed on values. Soyoil had climbed to its highest levels in 10 years at one point, but ran into resistance and settled...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

ICE canola correcting lower at midday

WINNIPEG, June 3 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at midday Thursday, retreating from earlier gains as a downturn in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil weighed on prices. Speculative profit-taking accounted for much of the selling pressure, according to a trader, with the reversal in soyoil a...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Meat Prices Climbing

Both boxed beef prices and pork cutouts climbed higher as the market continues to see robust demand consumers but insufficient supplies being produced. The cattle contracts made a bit of a comeback throughout Wednesday’s trade while the nearby lean hog contracts were left to trade lower. The market is still leery of what the long-term effects of the JBS’s cyberattack are going to be. Even though their plants may be online, that doesn’t mean they are back to full production.