PODCAST: What to expect in Season 7, The Road to Tokyo

If all goes according to plan, it looks like the Tokyo Olympics will finally go ahead this year in July. And Karate will be a part of it. Karate, a system of unarmed combat that literally means "empty hand," is said to have developed during the 17th century in the Okinawa prefecture, a chain of islands off the southern coast of Japan. Despite being popularized worldwide as a sport after World War II, karate -- along with four other sports -- will be part of the Summer Olympics for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics. Fittingly, it makes its Olympic debut in Japan, where the sport, which involves executing arm- and leg-based strikes, first originated.