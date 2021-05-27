Hurricane Maria Memorial

Following surgery, a woman is ‘dropped’ on the floor and dies. According to her husband, a woman died after being “dropped” on the operating room floor during surgery. Jeannette Shields, 70, shattered her hip while being treated for gall stones at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, North West England, according to BBC News. Her husband, John Shields, told the broadcaster that while she was in the hospital, she buzzed for help to go to the lavatory, but when she didn’t get an answer, she went by herself and fell and broke her hip after becoming dizzy.