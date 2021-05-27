newsbreak-logo
Hurricane Maria Memorial

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hurricane Maria Memorial features an ascending glass spiral, meant to echo a hurricane and a shell, which is a symbol of protection against the elements. The glass in this memorial uses Pulp’s D2G process for ceramic application, and then is bent, tempered and laminated. The memorial reflects and refracts multi-hued beams of sunlight and is crowned by the star of the Puerto Rican flag, emblematic of hope rising from devastation. The glass panels are painted by Antonio Martorell and include the poem, “Farewell from Welfare Island,” by Julia de Burgos, a Puerto Rican poet.

