Yola’s “Stand For Myself” Is a Missy Elliott-Inspired Motorcycle Ride to Black Female Empowerment
In preparation for her July 30 album Stand For Myself, Yola continues to release eye-catching videos for the album's tracks. The title track is a soulful, rootsy, and wholly countrified rocker penned by the artist herself, alongside Dan Auerbach, Hannah V, and Natalie Hemby, plus featuring The McCrary Sisters on background vocals. The mixture of these influences is then blended with some of the artist's own favorites for its video treatment.