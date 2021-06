Lydia Sutherland, a talented 22-year-old singer-songwriter has released her very first single “Love Me.” The song is a powerful self-love anthem about overcoming personal struggles after finding someone who accepts you for who you truly are. Written by Sutherland, Chris Yurchuck, Spencer Clarke, and Justin Kudding, “Love Me” describes the journey of falling for a person who helps you fall in love with yourself. The upbeat pop-country song is produced by Spencer Cheyne and Kudding who both have worked on albums/played with many notable artists such as Mackenzie Porter, Brett Kissel, High Valley, and Lindsay Ell.