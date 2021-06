Africa now has the highest death rate in the world among adults who become critically ill after contracting Covid-19, according to new data.The African Covid-19 Critical Care Outcomes Study (ACCCOS) published in The Lancet observed 64 hospitals across 10 African countries between May and December 2020 and recorded the deaths of 1,483 patients from the respiratory disease out of 3,077 cases, giving the developing continent a mortality rate of 48.2 per cent, considerably higher than the 31.5 per cent global average.Its authors attribute the disturbing discrepancy to a lack of intensive care resources and an underuse of those available,...