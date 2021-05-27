Four more trustees of 1890

Last month, I told you that Placer County has begun the redistricting process and how the timeline for the process has been somewhat compressed because of the late arrival of Census data. Now there is a great way for you to keep informed about the process, as well as participate. Placer County staff have created for you the website Placer.Ca.Gov/redistricting. It is packed with information and tools to help you stay informed and get involved. Public forums will be held this summer in approximately July with draft maps being published in late fall and final adoption occurring near the end of the year. I will do my best to keep you informed right here on these pages or via my District 4 Newsletter, which you can sign up for at www.placer.ca.gov/2279/District-4-Newsletter.