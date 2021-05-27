Cancel
Lincoln, CA

Four more trustees of 1890

By Carol Feineman
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN AREA ARCHIVES MUSEUM Where: Beermann Plaza at 640 5th St. When: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays Free: Donations always accepted Phone: 916-645-3800. Last week’s Out of the Museum discussed John Haenny, the first mayor when Lincoln became a town in 1890. The question for this...

