A table for 2 is $24, table for 4 is $48. Joe Kilgallon, now residing in LA, has performed all across America. Kilgallon has been a personal opener for stars such as Hannibal Buress, Roy Wood Jr, and Steve Byrne. After only a few short months in LA, he became one of the quickest comedians to get passed at the world famous Laugh Factory in Hollywood, and he has appeared on NBC Sports and TBS. His debut album, Pay Attention, opened #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and Top 10 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. Kilgallon also produces “Comedians You Should Know LA”, a weekly stand-up showcase at the Improv Lab in West Hollywood.