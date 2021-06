Can the webcam in your laptop read your mind? Not quite. But with the right software it might get pretty close. iMotions, a Danish company with its US headquarters in Boston, is using camera-equipped laptops and artificial intelligence software from Boston-based Affectiva to measure a person’s emotions and state of mind. It’s a cheaper, simpler tool for market research, the kind that big companies do to test consumer reactions to a new TV commercial, an updated website, or redesigned cereal package.