Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Space’ On Netflix, An Israeli Thriller About A Cop Who Thinks A School Shooting Was An Inside Job
Opening your series with a school shooting is always a touchy way to go, especially if part of your audience is going to be in the mass-shooting-scarred United States. But the new Israeli thriller Black Space pulls no punches in that regard, starting right away with a school shooting, and then having its main character try to figure out if it was an inside job. More below…decider.com