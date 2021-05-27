Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DMX’s Estate Is Worth Less Than $1 Million – Report

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report has revealed information about the late DMX's estate. According to an article published in the New York Daily News on Tuesday (May 25), the beloved rhymer, who died on April 9 following an alleged overdose that led to a heart attack, has an estate that is worth less than $1 million. The estate could potentially be worth even less than $50,000, the newspaper adds.

www.xxlmag.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Nas
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Moneybagg Yo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Def Jam Recordings#Wayne Simmons#Court Papers#Dmx#The New York Daily News#Surrogate Court#Ruff Ryders Entertainment#Exodus#Lox#Westchester County#Paperwork#Appearances#Tacoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Swizz Beatz Teases Possible DMX Gospel Album: 'That Was His Dream'

According to the late rapper's longtime collaborator and Ruff Ryder's crewmate Swizz Beatz, there is “a lot of material” for an X gospel project. “That’s where he wanted to end up," Swizz explained during a recent listening party for DMX's first posthumous album, Exodus. "He wanted to end up in the spiritual zone with his music."
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Swizz Beatz Reveals DMX’s Final Album Concepts, The Future Of Verzuz + More

Swizz Beatz sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk Verzuz battle, working with Jay- Z and Nas, and the process of producing DMX’s eighth studio album "Exodus." Beatz starts with a few words regarding the "almost" feature track with the late Pop Smoke saying "We were excited for it but when we heard that we couldn't use it we was like damn." His team resulted in replacing Pop's verse on "Money Money Money" with MoneyBagg Yo. He describes the emotional intentions of the project and talks about the many different features on the album including Griselda, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, The Lox, and more that help aid his expression.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Arrives – Listen

Nearly two months after his tragic death at the age of 50, DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, has arrived. What may be X's last ride contains 13 songs. The star-studded tracklist features names like Jay-Z, Nas (who has two features on the project), Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and others. The Pop Smoke collaboration that was expected to be on the album did not make the final cut.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Explains Why Pop Smoke Didn't Make DMX's 'Exodus' Album

DMX’s first posthumous album Exodus arrived on Friday (May 28), seven weeks after his untimely death. But among the myriad of guest features, which included JAY-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, among others, Pop Smoke was noticeably absent. Not long before DMX passed away, the Ruff Ryders legend appeared...
Personal FinancePosted by
rolling out

DMX’s estate may have to pay Uncle Sam

DMX had a tax lien imposed on him several months ago and reportedly owed the IRS $663,554.55. The government was gearing up to put a lien on his assets. According to documents obtained by Radaronline, X and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons owed $358,681.62 (2002), $35,896.09 (2003), and $268,976.84 (2005). A separate lien was filed against the Ruff Ryder MC for failing to pay $338,000 in 2002. The rapper born Earl Simmons also served a year in prison in 2018 for a $1.7 million tax fraud.
Westchester County, NYHipHopDX.com

DMX’s Estate Net Worth Raises 5-Figure Red Flag

Westchester County, NY – Over a month since DMX’s tragic passing, it’s been revealed his will was filed by family members with Westchester County court earlier in May and the estate’s total sum is less than $1 million, according to docs seen by the New York Daily News. The estate...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled can add another (No.) one to his list of musical accomplishments. The energetic record producer nabbed his third No. 1 album on Sunday (May 9), according to Billboard's recently released Billboard 200 chart top 10. Billboard reports the We The Best boss' 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, recorded 93,000 equivalent album sales during its first week out. That tally includes 3,000 traditional album sales.
MusicComplex

Dame Grease Says He’s Sitting on 50 DMX Songs That Were Recorded at His Home

Dame Grease says he has dozens of DMX tracks sitting in the vault, and he’s looking at Def Jam to potentially release those cuts. The Harlem producer and longtime friend of the late rapper made the claims via Instagram on Wednesday, less than a week after we received X’s first posthumous album, Exodus. The project was executive produced by Swizz Beatz, and included contributions from Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Westside Gunn, Avenue Beatz, and AraabMuzik; but Grease was noticeably absent.
Musiclilwaynehq.com

LPB Poody Announces “Batman” Remix With Lil Wayne & Moneybagg Yo

LPB Poody has announced Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo will both be featured on his upcoming “Batman” remix. The West Orlando rapper revealed this news during his interview with Supa Cindy and Jill Strada on 99 JAMZ, which you can listen to below. There is currently no release date for...
InternetBillboard

12 Classic Hip-Hop Mixtapes We Still Need on Streaming Services

While re-releasing a mixtape to streaming services can be complicated due to sample clearances, some rappers, like Lil Wayne (No Ceilings), Drake (So Far Gone) and Wiz Khalifa (Kush & Orange Juice), successfully found ways to re-master and re-release their respective projects. Below are 12 heralded mixtapes we would love to see on streaming services soon.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
NFLRadar Online.com

Porsha Williams' Fiancé Simon Guobadia Claims Falynn Cheated On Him And Is Pregnant By Her Assistant, As Ex-Wife Sobs During First Sit-Down

The off-screen drama surrounding the Real Housewives of Atlanta only continues to get more dramatic. Porsha Williams' fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is now accusing his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, of not only cheating on him during their recently ended marriage but also being currently pregnant with her assistant's baby. Article continues below...
Entertainmentskiddle.com

FUNKY FRIDAY - Friday Night Hip-Hop Vibes

8:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 10:00pm) We come through like Funky Friday…..And have all of your mandem skatin'. We come through like Funky Friday…..And have all of your mandem skatin'. Join us in Shoreditch and TURN UP with us for the biggest Friday night event. If you enjoy Hip-Hop, Trap,...
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Lloyd Banks, Sleepy Hallow and More: New Projects This Week

One time for the new releases this week that can serve as the soundtrack for the weekend. Rap heads have been anticipating a project from two of hip-hop's hottest rappers and it has finally arrived. There are also offerings from a seasoned New York City-bred MC and an up-and-coming drill rapper also from The Big Apple. Take a look below to see what's hot and fresh on the music scene.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk Team Up For ‘The Voice of the Heroes’ Album

While the trend of collaborative albums (Jack Huncho, Kids See Ghosts, MihTy, among countless others) has quelled over the years, two of rap’s most exciting stars look to provide another jolt of energy back to the sub-genre. Both coming off impressive 2020 runs – with Lil Baby basically ruling the...
MusicNew Haven Register

Watch Roddy Ricch's Surreal 'Late at Night' Video

Roddy Ricch has released new song “Late at Night.” It’s his first solo song of the year, though he’s collaborated with a number of artists. Last month, he teamed up with Birdman and Lil Wayne for “Stunnaman.” In April, he appeared in 42 Dugg’s “4 Da Gang” video and DJ Khaled’s “Body In Motion” visual alongside Bryson Tiller and Lil Baby.