ASCC Teacher Education Dept at Graduate Banquet photo & caption

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASCC Teacher Education Department (TED) Spring 2021 graduate Ina Shekinah Tupufia (center) receives her Certificate for Completion of Baccalaureate Studies during the college’s Graduate Banquet last week. Joining her to celebrate are (left to right) Christine Fuimaono of TED, ASCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Letupu Moananu, ACC President Dr. Rosevonne Pato and Faleataua Saili of TED. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]

ASCC ACNR students photo & caption

ASCC Agriculture, Community and Natural Resources (ACNR) students Evelynn D. Fetuao (far left) and Sofia F. Mafua (far right) receive their ACNR academic achievement certificates from ASCC Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i and ACNR Greenhouse Technician Eirenei Tesimale (2nd and 3rd right) at the college’s Spring 2021 Graduate Banquet last week. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]
Educationsamoanews.com

ASCC-TED hosts Educators Night during Teacher Appreciation Week

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — As the Territory celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week at the beginning of this month, the Teacher Education Department (TED) at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) hosted Educators Night, which over the last few years has become a regular semester event. Educators Night, which is free and open to all teachers from American Samoa’s public and private schools, gives the TED an opportunity to share information on student learning, classroom management, teaching methodologies and more while local educators network with their peers. For this semester’s event, held on May 3rd in the College’s Multi-Purpose Center auditorium, the TED slightly modified the theme to Empowering Educators Night, placing the focus on teachers’ social, emotional and mental well-being.
Kerrville, TXhccommunityjournal.com

KISD teacher named to Pre-AP national faculty

Kerrville Independent School District Teacher Hillarie Swanner, of Hal Peterson Middle School, has been appointed to the Pre-AP National Faculty for demonstrating effective teaching practices, proven classroom success, and her experience leading professional learning. “I am very proud of Mrs. Swanner and her desire to seek out opportunities to grow...
Cincinnati, OHmsj.edu

Education Graduate Q&A: Amanda Eagan

Educator Amanda Eagan answers some questions on her Mount experience in Early Childhood Education where she credits the Mount’s Service Learning program, her practicums, and expert faculty classroom preparation, which led her to her current dream job. What is your specific major(s) and/or minor?. Early Childhood Education. Why did you...
Burket, INNews Now Warsaw

Burket Educational Center graduates its biggest class

Burket Educational Center, 5095 S. CR 700W, Burket, is able to give Tippecanoe Valley students an option outside the traditional classroom. On Thursday, the biggest class the Center has ever had graduated. “The Burket Educational Center is here to help students achieve graduation who struggled in the traditional high school...
Monessen, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Monessen educator named AFA teacher of the year

For Monessen School District teacher Matthew Strine, a sudden change of heart one week before he left for college 20 years ago has proven to be a good decision. Strine, who teaches science, technology, engineering and mathematics — also known as STEM — to students in grades 6 to 12, was honored earlier this month as statewide Teacher of the Year by the Air Force Association Aerospace Education Program.
Hattiesburg, MSprcc.edu

PRCC celebrates 2021 Adult Education graduates

Pearl River Community College had some 400 students graduate from the Adult Education program in the 2019-21 school years. Graduation exercises were held May 18 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. Graduates from Pearl River County included from left: Seated – Tyler Armstrong, Justin Billiot, Bayleigh Clement, Breanna...
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Baraboo educator earns Teacher of the Year

In her 23 years teaching in Baraboo, Kendra Miescke has always preached that differences can be gifts. Miescke, a third grade teacher at East Elementary School, is an accomplished artist and opens each school year showing her students a landscape painting she made when she was their age, then talks “about how we all have different strengths and we’re all different.”
Talladega, ALAnniston Star

Photos: AIDB students graduate

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind had a busy day of ceremonies honoring graduates. The day started with a baccalaureate service at First Baptist Church in Talladega followed by commencement services at Alabama School for the Deaf and Alabama School for the Blind.
Charleston, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Regional Office of Education to support future teacher organizations

CHARLESTON — As part of its initiative to highlight the teaching profession and remove barriers to becoming a teacher, Regional Office of Education No. 11 is granting assistance to inspire future educators and provide them a pathway to pursue their passion for educating future generations. In an effort to attract...
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Parents, alumni, teachers give back to graduating seniors

After seeing her youngest daughter, Simone, miss out on most of her senior year, Stephanie Bower knew she had to do something to help her. “When you’re depressed you can’t take action to do things that will help you feel less depressed because you can’t imagine that anything’s going to feel different,” said Bower. “I started seeing her slip into that a bit.
Philadelphia, PAThe Daily Collegian

Next step for Abington education graduate? Dual-language teacher in Philadelphia

ABINGTON, Pa. — Stephanie Hidalgo graduated from Penn State Abington this month and is prepared for the role she has dreamed of her entire life: Elementary school teacher. “I’ve wanted to teach ever since I was a kid playing school with dolls and friends. I would pretend to be the teacher. I tutored, too. It was very satisfying to see someone understand something after I finished explaining it,” she said.
EducationArizona Silver Belt

Miami teacher graduates ASU, despite challenges

The path to graduation isn’t always a straight line. Often goals become workloads, displaying a string of challenges to overcome and resolve. Leslie Mora of Miami knows what it takes to achieve something that at one time seemed unattainable. She graduated earlier this month from Arizona State University with a Bachelor’s degree in secondary education, emphasis in biology.
EducationPosted by
9&10 News

Districts Struggle to Find Special Education Teachers

The biggest issue facing Michigan schools may not be budget shortages, but teacher shortages. The problem compounds when looking for anybody qualified for specialty positions. When looking for a teacher for special education, it becomes nearly impossible. “Special education? That’s like trying to find a unicorn,” said Roger Cole, Superintendent...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Fordham Observer

Fordham Hires New Dean of Graduate School of Education

José Luis Alvarado was appointed as the new dean of Fordham University’s Graduate School of Education. He will begin the new role on July 1, 2021. Alvarado previously served for five months as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Los Angeles. Prior to his role at California State University, he was the founding dean of the College of Education at California State University, Monterey Bay, where he worked for six years, and before then, the associate dean of the College of Education at San Diego State University for 15 years.
Collegeseducatorstechnology.com

A Free Collection of Educational Rubrics for Teachers

University of Wisconsin has this excellent collection of educational rubrics to use in a wide variety of educational activities. There are rubrics for managing and assessing online discussions, for creating ePortfolio and video projects, for enhancing teamwork in class and many more. You can use these materials to both guide your assessment of students work and to help students meet the expected learning outcomes in more effective and meaningful ways.
High Schoolcherokeek12.net

CCSD Honors Top Grads, Teachers at Scholar Recognition Banquet

CCSD's Valedictorians and Salutatorians are pictured from left to right beginning with Cherokee High School. The Cherokee County School District and School Board celebrated the Class of 2021 Valedictorians and Salutatorians at its 21st Annual Scholar Recognition Banquet. The special event on Wednesday evening was attended by the Scholars and...
Collegessudrum.com

Dept. of Ed gives $36B to higher education

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Education made over $36 billion available to higher education under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, helping over 5,000 institutions and millions of students with emergency financial aid to "ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 national emergency." This new round of funding makes $10 billion available to community colleges, $2.6 billion to HBCUs, $190 million to tribal colleges and $6 billion to other minority-serving institutions.Â
High Schoolmyrgv.com

Harmony educator named high school teacher of year

Teachers, students and staff at the Harmony School of Innovation in Brownsville surprised technology teacher Gungor Sahin with news Tuesday morning that he had been chosen High School Teacher of the Year for Harmony Public Schools’ San Antonio District. Following an impromptu celebration in his classroom, Sahin said he knew...
Educationconnect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Johnson Elementary Celebrates Graduation

On Thursday, Johnson Elementary celebrated graduation for their students in a drive-thru style format in front of the school. Kids and their parents were able to celebrate with teachers in a fun format. Photos are by Joey Signorelli.