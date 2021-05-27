ASCC Teacher Education Dept at Graduate Banquet photo & caption

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — As the Territory celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week at the beginning of this month, the Teacher Education Department (TED) at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) hosted Educators Night, which over the last few years has become a regular semester event. Educators Night, which is free and open to all teachers from American Samoa’s public and private schools, gives the TED an opportunity to share information on student learning, classroom management, teaching methodologies and more while local educators network with their peers. For this semester’s event, held on May 3rd in the College’s Multi-Purpose Center auditorium, the TED slightly modified the theme to Empowering Educators Night, placing the focus on teachers’ social, emotional and mental well-being.