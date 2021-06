Except for the Silchar Medical College & Hospital, SM Deb Civil Hospital and all the private hospitals of Silchar, only the Chhotodudhpatil Model Hospital under the Borkhola Vidha Sabha constituency happens to be the only rural hospital offering Covid treatment in the Cachar district. Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli herself went to the village and initiated the Covid ward there. However, about 30,000 residents of the region have not been vaccinated yet. People in the area are terrified to know that there are patients infected with the Coronavirus next to the house. And as they are deprived of vaccines till now, there is some resentment in the minds of the people towards the government and the administration.