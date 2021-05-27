Hello Lovely You Layout by Missy Whidden

Imagine if you had to choose your own personal scent, what would you pick? For most it’s a difficult question to answer. For me, while there are many fragrances I love, there is one that I would happily wear for the rest of time – Glossier’s You. It’s exactly how I want to smell all day, every day. A clean, enhanced-skin scent, it stays on your cashmere scarf long after it’s been packed away for summer but evokes that familiar, comforting and warming smell I can’t inhale enough. It’s so good that I forget I’m wearing it, until I experience that addictive waft when I put my coat on or swish my hair out from my collar. Or, the most common reminder, when someone asks what fragrance I’m wearing.