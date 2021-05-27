Hello Lovely You Layout by Missy Whidden
Hey friends! Missy Whidden here with a new layout featuring Paige's Wonders collection. This layout and color scheme was inspired by the cute little rainbow from the Chipboard Stickers. It was the first item I pulled to use and I based the rest of the page around it. I used the Peony Pop-Up Die to cut five large flowers using various patterned papers from Wonders using my manual die cutting machine. I chose papers that matched the colors in the rainbow sticker. I wanted lots of background texture, so I used Paige's Polka Dots Stencil with modeling paste over a sheet of thick, smooth white cardstock. I did coat it with clear gesso first. Once the background was dry and I had the flowers arranged, I used a mix of Distress Oxides and Shimmerz sprays to create lots of color over the paste. I wanted to create a tone-on-tone effect with the colors.