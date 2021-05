Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) claimed his first Grand Tour stage win after a long day in the break on Thursday’s stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia. Vendrame was part of a move that went clear after a hectic first hour of racing that saw multiple crashes, with Marc Soler (Movistar) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) among those abandoning the race after heavy falls. Once the break did finally get away, the peloton gave them plenty of breathing room. A few tough climbs then whittled away at the escape group over the course of the stage, while also giving Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) the chance to nab enough mountain points to take a commanding lead in that classification.