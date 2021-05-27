Video: Buff Bagwell Comments On Arrest & Plugs Appearance
Former WCW star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell says he will explain his May 22 arrest at a public appearance next month. As noted, Bagwell was arrested on May 22 in Cobb County, Georgia and is facing numerous charges for a hit & run incident. He's also facing several charges from the August 22 accident he was in as a warrant was issued after he never appeared in court. You can click here for our recent report on the legal troubles he's facing, and details on the hit & run.