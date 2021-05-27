Video: Buff Bagwell Comments On Arrest & Plugs Appearance

During an interview with Fireside Chat, former WWE referee Drake Wuertz talked about his release from WWE and the controversy surrounding his final months in the company:. “I was expecting it. My heart had not been in it for the past six months. It got to the point where I didn’t feel right about the atmosphere and I was just coming to work for the paycheck. When it gets to that point, it’s time to step away. I went into work to go to Terry Taylor’s class and was called into the office. Canyon Ceman let me know I was being let go. It wasn’t surprising. They let me go say goodbye to the coaches I was closest with, Terry Taylor and Matt Bloom. It was bittersweet because I spent more time there than I did my own family,” he said. “It wasn’t my performance. My performance never wavered and the trust in the ring never wavered. I was frequently requested by top talent.”