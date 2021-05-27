Cancel
Retail

The Future of Retail Stores

By Greg Sterling, VP of Insights, Uberall
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Amazon was worth about $920 billion; today the company is valued at more than $1.6 trillion, or $680 billion more than when the pandemic began. This reflects the explosive growth of e-commerce in 2020. COVID created millions of new online shoppers and expanded the range of products people...

Related
RetailBaton Rouge Business Report

Established retailers biggest winners during 2020 online sales boom

The top 500 retailers in North America generated a combined $849.5 billion in online sales in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by Digital Commerce 360, Inc. reports, but the profits accumulated during this e-commerce boom disproportionately went to established brands like Walmart, Target and Amazon. Online sales increased...
Retailistockanalyst.com

6 Tips For Retail Success In 2021

Due to the unanticipated occurrences in 2020, many companies worldwide were in for the ride of their lives, economically speaking. Businesses and industries have been impacted to a significant extent by the global pandemic. This has been especially true for retailers that have had to move their entire operations online in the wake of the pandemic.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Retail sales to exceed $4.44 trillion in 2021, as NRF revises annual forecast upward

The National Retail Federation has revised one of its most closely watched forecasts upward, anticipating “the fastest growth the U.S. has experienced since 1984," as consumer spending accelerates. The NRF on Wednesday forecast that 2021 retail sales will total between $4.44 trillion to $4.56 trillion, up from $4.02 trillion in...
RetailPosted by
WWD

NRF Lifts Forecasts Way Up on 2021 Retail Sales

The National Retail Federation has dramatically raised its forecast for 2021 retail sales to increase between 10.5 percent and 13.5 percent to more than $4.44 trillion, signaling confidence in the nation’s economic recovery and life continuing normalize after 18 months of the pandemic. Back in February, the NRF predicted U.S....
Businesschainstoreage.com

Hot Topic contains supply chain with cloud-based warehouse management

Hot Topic Inc. is managing its wide-ranging product assortment across three retail brands with advanced warehouse management technology. In addition to its namesake brand, which sells entertainment- and music-inspired merchandise, apparel and accessories via brick-and-mortar stores and online, Hot Topic’s portfolio includes Her Universe and BoxLunch. Supporting distribution with two rapidly growing fulfillment centers, the omnichannel retailer is migrating its warehouse management system (WMS) to the cloud-based Manhattan Associates’ Manhattan Active Warehouse Management platform.
Retailchainstoreage.com

NRF: Consumers want omnichannel convenience, social responsibility

Retailers must adapt to a new breed of “citizen shoppers” who desire the flexibility of omnichannel shopping, but also expect retailers to stand for something. During its June 9 virtual “State of Retail & the Consumer” event, the National Retail Federation (NRF) hosted a panel of C-level retail executives and a panel of expert consultants to discuss current consumer expectations and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the retail environment. Both panels agreed that a strong omnichannel offering and a brand identity aligned with shopper beliefs and values are vitally important to retail success, now and moving forward.
RetailInc.com

Online Sales Exploded in 2020--But Mostly For Retail Giants

Online sales skyrocketed in 2020--but mostly for the largest retailers and well-known brands. That's according to a report on the top 500 retailers in North America, released Tuesday by Digital Commerce 360, a Chicago-based research and media firm. The Top 500, measured by the prior year's online sales, generated a combined $849.5 billion worldwide in 2020, a 45.3 percent increase from the previous year. That was the largest year-over-year jump in growth rate since Digital Commerce 360 started the report in 2006.
BusinessCision

The Stryze Group acquires seven further Amazon shops

Nine-digit annual turnover in sight / Acquisitions expand The Stryze Group's portfolio with highly rated, consumer-preferred products that offer strong growth potential. Berlin, June 8, 2021 – The Stryze Group acquired seven Amazon shops in the month of May. These acquisitions alone will contribute between 20 and 25 million euros in sales over the next twelve months. With the acquired brands, Stryze delivers sought-after consumer goods to millions of satisfied customers – worldwide. This is because Stryze not only buys German brands, but also successful brands from abroad. The most recent acquisitions include:
Retaildailymagazine.news

ChromaDex launches Tru Niagen® in Walmart Stores; Shares Pop 7%

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), a nutraceutical company, launched its flagship healthy aging nutrient Tru Niagen® in 3,800 Walmart stores across the United States. Shares were trading around 7% higher in early trade on Tuesday at the time of writing. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the first major retailer to offer Tru Niagen®...
RetailMySanAntonio

Online Revenue Share of U.S. Consumer Technology Hardware Sales Rose to 61% During the Pandemic

Accelerated by temporary store closures and consumer hesitancy to shop in-store during the pandemic, online U.S. consumer technology hardware revenue share rose to 61% during the 12 months ending March 2021, from 48% in the previous 12-month period (ending March 2020). According to NPD’s Checkout data, online revenue during the year ending March 2021 grew 62%, a more than $36 billion increase. Over that period, online technology revenue share peaked at 68% in Q2 2020, during the height of lockdowns, and despite declining from there remained above the long-term trend at 57% in Q1 2021. This was a full seven percentage points above Q1 2020, and 14 points above the pre-pandemic share in Q1 2019.
Retailsoundhound.com

Retail is Buying into Voice Assistants for Omnichannel Experiences

Online shoppers who used voice spent $136 more on average than those who shopped solely online, according to a study by Coupon Follow—evidence that voice shopping’s faster, easier experiences lead to increased revenue. Closely tied to the expansion of e-commerce and the shift away from physical stores and toward a more convenient and accessible way of shopping, voice assistants are already populating mobile apps and customer support channels in retail. The pandemic and the desire for a safer, contactless shopping experience has fueled the rise of e-commerce and further accelerated the shift toward omnichannel voice experiences in retail.
Dallas, TXchainstoreage.com

America’s ‘largest retail liquidation store’ opening in Dallas market

Quicklotz Liquidations is opening what it calls a “one-of-a-kind shopping experience” at Northwest Mall in Hurst, Texas. The wholesale liquidation company is opening a 140,000-sq.-ft. store that will feature a "bin shopping experience" complete with 50,000-plus items on any given day. The assortment will include electronics, housewares, clothes, furniture, crafts and more.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

N.O. Tech Startup Connects Online Shoppers With Local Inventory

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based tech company Locally, which helps online shoppers find local inventory, is growing more international by the day. Formed in 2014 by Mike Massey, Blake Haney (founder of Dirty Coast) and Ben Hirsch, the startup began with no employees and a handful of partner brands and retailers. Now, it has more than 20 team members scattered across the country and more than 400 global brand partners, including outdoor apparel company Patagonia; footwear and clothing brands New Balance and Sperry; and premium gear companies like Yeti and Sonos. Trek Bikes just signed on as a partner and footwear behemoth Crocs is coming online next.
Grocery & Supermaketstreetfightmag.com

Swiftly Closes the Online-to-Offline Loop for Grocers and CPGs

Before the pandemic, grocery may have appeared to be brick-and-mortar retail’s last stand against an inexorable tide of digitization. But online sales in the space tripled during the pandemic, and consumers of all age groups got more comfortable with the idea of ordering milk and eggs online, whether for delivery or expedited pickup. That left almost an entire industry in need of digital transformation, and startup Swiftly was there to make the connection.