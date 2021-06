WWE reportedly changed WrestleMania Backlash line-up plans last Sunday due to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his spot on the roster. As noted before, there was said to be a lot of re-shuffling of the WrestleMania Backlash card on the day of the pay-per-view. It was noted then that the final decision on the closing match was not made until 5:30pm, right before the Kickoff pre-show began. The show ended up closing with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Cesaro, but the match before that saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retain over Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat.