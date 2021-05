MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: As of Tuesday morning, the MEPA for Phillip James Pierre, Jr. was cancelled. Pierre has been found safe. The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 59-year-old Phillip James Pierre Jr.. Police officials say Phillip was last heard from in Helena Thursday evening after traveling from Missoula. Phillip reportedly left his medications in Missoula and there is a concern for his well-being.