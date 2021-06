The Elk Grove Thundering Herd added its seventh Delta League win after it crushed Davis 10-1 on May 6 at home. Taylor Fitzgerald had a successful day at the plate after going 3 for 4 with four RBI, two runs, a double and a triple, Brooklyn Pettis went 3 for 4 with two RBI, a triple and a run and Katelyn Maciel went 3 for 4 with two runs for the Herd.