Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, KY

Marilyn Louise Francis Singer

news-graphic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Louise Francis Singer, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born in 1937 in Eubank, Kentucky to William and Velma Francis, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Stewart Singer. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Jones (Curt). Mrs. Singer will be loving remembered by her three children, Polly Singer Eardley (Keith), William Dwight Jon Singer (Mary) and David Mark Singer. Her five grandchildren, Emmaline Singer, Agatha Singer, Ben Singer, Beckham Singer and Barkley Singer. Mrs. Singer is also survived by two nieces, Natalie and Katie and nephews, Nathan and Tanner. She had many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins who preceded her in death.

www.news-graphic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Eubank, KY
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Yocum, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Pets#Keith Christian#St Joseph#St Joseph Hospital#Lafayette High School#Gmac#Osborne Farms#Georgetown Choral Society#Republican#Funeral Services#Georgetown Graphic#Mrs Singer#Husband#Georgetown Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

North Carolina county bans Coke vending machines because the company is too left wing

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious...