Marilyn Louise Francis Singer, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born in 1937 in Eubank, Kentucky to William and Velma Francis, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Stewart Singer. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Jones (Curt). Mrs. Singer will be loving remembered by her three children, Polly Singer Eardley (Keith), William Dwight Jon Singer (Mary) and David Mark Singer. Her five grandchildren, Emmaline Singer, Agatha Singer, Ben Singer, Beckham Singer and Barkley Singer. Mrs. Singer is also survived by two nieces, Natalie and Katie and nephews, Nathan and Tanner. She had many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins who preceded her in death.