Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Braunfels, TX

Rockin' R River Ride's overhaul is ready to be shown off for tubing's kick off this weekend

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTubing season is here and Rockin' R River Rides, New Braunfels' largest outfitter, is ready to debut its "overhaul" of services, including a new green space for post-float food and drinks. Rockin' R River Rides, which has been part of the Texas tradition for more than 40 years in the...

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Justin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comal River#Food Truck#The Tubes#San Antonio River#Food And Drink#Memorial Day Weekend#Holiday Season#Out For Season#River Ride#Astroturf#Tubing Season#Gruene Road#Movie Nights#Green Space#Drinks#Wine#Much Needed Love#Chips#Charcuterie Boards#Tuna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New Braunfels, TXflicksandfood.com

Krause’s Cafe is Ready to Roll Out the Barrel of Fun

Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten Presents The Alex Meixner Band. Krause’s Cafe, The New Braunfels-based café, to host polka favorite The Alex Meixner Band and opening act The Lederhosen Junkies. WHAT:. Due to popular demand, Krause’s Café & Biergarten is excited to add an additional night of music by nationally acclaimed...
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: There's no replacement for Bentley

SAN ANTONIO - It's Monday and that can only mean one thing, time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. We search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas

Most Texans know about Dinosaur Valley State Park, but few are aware that the ancient beasts left their mark elsewhere in the Lone Star State. Located in San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area is home to 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, and all it takes to see them is a 2.5-mile hike each way. Visit the […] The post Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Braunfels, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Schlitterbahn is back open for the 2021 season

A sure sign summer is on its way? The "hottest, coolest time in Texas" is back in season in New Braunfels. Schlitterbahn, a Texas summer tradition since 1979, is open for the season. The 70-acre water park with 51 rivers, rides slides and chutes opened for the 2021 on May 8.
New Braunfels, TXLaredo Morning Times

Another San Antonio-area chef ready to get his 'a-- kicked' on Hell's Kitchen

Another chef will represent San Antonio and bring Texas tastes to the latest season of Hell's Kitchen premiering later this month. Antonio Ruiz, a chef at Texas Bistro in New Braunfels, will join Emily Hersh, another local talent, on Season 20 of the reality TV series. The Gordon Ramsay show tasks chefs with cooking challenges to narrow the competition down, ultimately leaving one behind to win the role of head chef and a cash prize.