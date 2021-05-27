Laredo issues first weekly COVID-19 update, confirming 46 cases, no deaths
City of Laredo and Webb County officials have confirmed 46 cases in their first update issued after entering Level I of its media communication strategy. Under the new strategy, only one COVID-19 update is issued weekly, with media briefings held twice a month. Therefore, the 46 cases confirmed today is a total of positives recognized since the May 21 report. The next media briefing is set to take place on June 3rd.