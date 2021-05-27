Laredo issues first weekly COVID-19 update, confirming 46 cases, no deaths

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 405 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths, as well as more than 24,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 746,135 since the pandemic began, with 13,244 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.