Laredo, TX

Laredo issues first weekly COVID-19 update, confirming 46 cases, no deaths

By Louis San Miguel
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Laredo and Webb County officials have confirmed 46 cases in their first update issued after entering Level I of its media communication strategy. Under the new strategy, only one COVID-19 update is issued weekly, with media briefings held twice a month. Therefore, the 46 cases confirmed today is a total of positives recognized since the May 21 report. The next media briefing is set to take place on June 3rd.

www.lmtonline.com
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo mayor wary as city receives news that bridges set to reopen

During the Thursday COVID-19 media briefing, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz provided an update about the border closure and how changes in Washington may lead to an influx of migrants reaching the city, exacerbating the COVID situation for residents. According to Saenz, within the following days or weeks, the lifting of...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut shows large week-over-week improvement in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Connecticut showed a large week-over-week improvement across most of its COVID-19 metrics, state numbers show, with cases and deaths decreasing especially sharply. The state reported a total of 550 coronavirus cases and eight deaths over the past week, down from 1,016 cases and 26 deaths the week before. All of Connecticut’s metrics have trended downward in recent months as vaccination levels have increased and life has shifted outdoors.
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 405 New COVID Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 24K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 405 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths, as well as more than 24,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 746,135 since the pandemic began, with 13,244 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

CCHD reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

The Christian County Health Department reported fifteen new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. That brings the overall total locally up to 7,084—of that, only 23 cases are considered active and 6,960 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began. Christian County has had 101 COVID-19 related deaths.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Motion denied in Laredo murder case

The second of three defendants in a murder case dating back to November 2018 showed up to the 111th District Court for a motion hearing. In May, Hector Rivera Jr. filed a motion on specific or missing discovery for the extraction of an iPhone by the Laredo Police Department and its agents, according to the court docket. It states that 111th District Court Judge Monica Zapata Notzon denied the motion on Thursday.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Health officials report reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Fewer patients are in North Texas hospitals suffering from COVID-19, although Hunt County has recorded another death attributed to the virus.The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2 percent of their patient populations were due to COVID-19 as of Monday, compared to 2.7 percent one week earlier.
Public HealthPosted by
KARE 11

Live updates: MDH reports 10 new COVID deaths, cases remain low

COVID case numbers down, likely impacted by Memorial Day holiday. 'Cheers for the Vaccine' campaign offers beer, cocktails for new vaccinations. Gov. Walz announces vaccine incentives in Minnesota. State Fairgrounds vaccination site begins Johnson & Johnson vaccinations; walk-in appointments available until June 8. While state leaders and health officials continue...
Vernon County, MONevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

County's active COVID-19 cases decrease to only one

The Vernon County Health Department recently released an update to county COVID-19 numbers. The county's total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 2,106. This includes 1,502 confirmed cases and 604 probable cases. There has been 1 new case and it is still active — having decreased from last week's active cases number of 2.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 889,001 cases, 19,176 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,209 COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,770 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,631 cases and 115 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 889,001...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Sinkhole reported on west side of Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you have any plans of driving in Nuevo Laredo, there’s a huge sinkhole on the city’s west side. As of now, its about 33 feet wide and almost 10 feet deep. You can see a business still standing but so close to the sinkhole. Several different...
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; no new deaths for fifth straight day

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday confirmed 84 new cases of COVID-19 but no new coronavirus-related deaths for a fifth straight day. The new cases were from 2,660 tests processed Tuesday, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 4.4%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Tuesday stood at 3.13%, in the target range of less than 5%, where it's been all year.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Local councilmember reveals need for liver transplant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This past Friday, District 1 Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez shared why he’s been out of the public eye recently. In a Facebook live video, Councilman Gonzalez revealed he had been in and out of the hospital for close to a year. After receiving a diagnosis from his...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC predict there could be as few as 2,000 COVID deaths in the next three weeks as more states incentivize vaccines - down from February peak when 5,400 died in a single day

The Centers for Disease Control is predicting that the Coronavirus death rate will fall dramatically over the next few weeks, as more states incentivize vaccinations. In its most recent forecasts, the CDC predicted that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by June 19.
Saint Charles County, MO70 West Sentinel

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,570 confirmed cases; 148,813 residents fully vaccinated

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
Public Health247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States. Still, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. In the last week alone, there were an average of 23,942 new cases of the virus every day. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21,...
Public Healthwfxb.com

CDC Predicts Decline In Covid-19 Cases, Deaths In Next Four Weeks

Data from the CDC is predicting that the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will fall over the next four weeks. The CDC forecast showed that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 Covid-19 deaths by June 19th. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday 593,288 people were killed by the virus and over 33 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the virus. This news comes as more states are putting pressure on their populations to get vaccinated.