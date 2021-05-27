Status hearing on low hanging cable wire at Alega village

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARK, NY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Appeals of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park, will hold a public hearing in the Village Hall, 1 Floral Boulevard, Floral Park, New York on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. relative to the following application:†Application of Matthew Madtes, owner of 167 Aspen Street, Floral Park, NY 11001, for a variance from ß99-24 (G)† A permanent, fixed generator or any portable generator connected to the gas service of the main structure shall be located on a† concrete pad in the rear yard and be at least 10 feet from the residence or garage and at least 10 feet from any property line.† Applicant proposes to install a generator 5í 11î from the side property line.†This application is made subject to the provisions of Article IX, Section 99-61, of the Zoning Ordinance of the Incorporated Village of Floral Park.The property which said variance is applied for is located 180 feet southeast of Birch Street on the northeast side of Aspen Street, and known as 167 Aspen Street, Section 32, Block 249, Lot(s) 33, 34 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map.†A copy of the application is on file in the Public Works/Building Department facility located at the foot of Stewart Street in the Village of Floral Park and may be examined by any persons interested therein during business hours, Monday through Friday, inclusive, except legal holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.†NOW TAKE NOTICE, that all parties in interest and citizens will be given the opportunity to be heard at the aforesaid time and place.