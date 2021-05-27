Aleki Sene Jr. is still chair of ASTCA Board, media reports were from “misinformation” he says
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Two weeks ago, Samoa News received information that Aleki Sene Jr. had been suspended from his role as chair of the board of the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority (ASTCA) — until further notice. A source told Samoa News that the decision to suspend Sene Jr was based on the issue that there is a conflict of interest with his role as chair of the ASTCA Board while his family is providing services to ASTCA.samoanews.com