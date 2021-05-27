Cancel
Asheville, NC

UNC Asheville ranks among top universities for waste reduction

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 8 days ago

UNC Asheville was ranked as the top university in the food organics category in the National Wildlife Federation's 2021 Campus Race to Zero Waste Competition among medium-sized campuses. The award was given based on UNC Asheville's food donation and composting programs, which diverts uneaten food and food waste from the landfill. More than 200 college campuses in 43 states competed in Campus Race to Zero Waste, the nation's premier waste reduction and recycling competition among colleges and universities.

mountainx.com
