ST. CLOUD -- Summertime can be a time when families who are in need of food and normally depend on school lunches to fill that need. The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota will provide and distribute 5,000 Grab and Go meals that will fill the need for breakfast and lunch on Monday and Thursday beginning on June 7th and continuing through August 27th. Monday's meal distribution will provide meals for Monday through Wednesday of that week and Thursday's distribution will provide meals for Thursday through Sunday.