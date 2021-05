For the first time, the Barak Valley Detention Camp is free of D-voters. Manindra Das, the last prisoner in the Silchar detention camp, was released on Saturday. However, despite being released from the detention camps, the Indian citizens who got the D-voter label are still not released from the torment of the tribunal court and the police station. After the lockdown was imposed last year, D-voters who have been imprisoned for two years have been released on bail following a Supreme Court order. About 48 people have been released so far. Of them, 16 are residents of the Dima Hasao district and the rest are residents of the three districts of the Barak Valley.