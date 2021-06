Please take time to attend the Lunenburg County Supervisor’s regular meeting on this coming Thursday, May 13, 2021 to be held at the Lunenburg county Circuit Court. Keep in mind that the Lunenburg Planning Commission voted down just one of the many Industrial Mega Sites called “Red Brick”. Now, the proper denial of the “Red Brick” project here in Lunenburg is being appealed. This is just one of SOLUNESCO’s many projects proposed for this area. SOL is obviously for solar. UNESCO by a simple internet search is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.