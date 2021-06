A 20-year old man was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Friday night. A report from the Sutherlin Police, said just after 10:30 p.m. two tenants were in an argument at a motel in the 1300 block of West Central. There was a report that another tenant had slapped the man. Another man came out to break it up and took the first man back to his room. The report said the first man felt disrespected and started in on the other man.