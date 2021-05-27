COVID-19 policy changes: events, face coverings, outdoor physical distancing

Effective June 2, campus policies for events, face coverings and outdoor physical distancing are being updated. Fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most indoor spaces on the UW–Madison campus. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear face coverings indoors. The chancellor’s order on masking has been rescinded. Clinical and health care settings may continue to require masks regardless of vaccination status. Others may choose to wear masks in certain settings and individual masking choices should not be interpreted as an indicator of vaccinated/non-vaccinated status.