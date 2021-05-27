Cancel
Madison, WI

COVID-19 policy changes: events, face coverings, outdoor physical distancing

UW Madison
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective June 2, campus policies for events, face coverings and outdoor physical distancing are being updated. Fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most indoor spaces on the UW–Madison campus. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear face coverings indoors. The chancellor’s order on masking has been rescinded. Clinical and health care settings may continue to require masks regardless of vaccination status. Others may choose to wear masks in certain settings and individual masking choices should not be interpreted as an indicator of vaccinated/non-vaccinated status.

news.wisc.edu
Related
Dane County, WInews-shield.com

Report: UW-Madison students did not spread coronavirus to Madison, Dane County

(The Center Square) – The coronavirus outbreak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison didn’t go beyond the university’s dorm room walls. A new Centers for Disease Control-backed study says there’s no evidence that coronavirus-positive students infected the rest of Madison or Dane County. “Almost 14.0% of students living in residence halls...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Madison, WIwtaq.com

Monday Update: DHS Reports Lowest COVID-19 Numbers in Over a Year

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s been over a year since we’ve seen COVID-19 numbers as low as the numbers reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020.
Dane County, WIWiscnews.com

Dane County No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccination among large U.S. counties

Dane County is No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccination, not only in Wisconsin but nationally among sizable counties, but experts say it’s unclear if the county has achieved “herd immunity,” when it might reach the milestone or if it’s a realistic goal. There’s no good estimate of how many unvaccinated people...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Madison, WItonemadison.com

Fighting for "one piece of parkland" for homeless people

Residents and activists are resisting the City's efforts to evict an encampment at Reindahl Park. Header photo: A white flag with the words "Land Back" flipped off City officials that arrived the morning of May 10 to enforce an eviction order at the Reindahl Park homeless encampment. Following community protests, Madison's Parks Superintendent recently indicated that there is no plan to forcibly remove those remaining at Reindahl, although some residents have already left the encampment. Photos by Oona Mackesey-Green.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.