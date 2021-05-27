Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon plans second Amazon Fresh store in greater D.C.

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Amazon opens its first East Coast Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar grocery store, the omnichannel giant is already hiring for its second. Amazon officially opened its first Amazon Fresh location on the East Coast, and 13th overall, in Franconia, Va., on Thursday, May 27. The approximately 30,000-sq.-ft. store will serve the greater Washington, D.C., area.

chainstoreage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Amazon Prime#Offers Amazon#App Store#Grocery Stores#Convenience Stores#Amazon Com#The Dash Cart#Amazon Echo Show#Amazon Dash Cart#East Coast Amazon Fresh#Amazon Fresh Stores#Chain Store Age#Ft Store#Shoppers#Alexa Shopping Lists#Same Day Delivery#Customers#D C#Alexa Voice Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Maryland StateWTOP

Why finding gas has been more difficult in DC than in Md., Va.

Some drivers in the D.C. region have noticed it’s harder to find gas in the District than it is in Maryland or Virginia, which experts do not find surprising. They say there’s a good reason D.C. has less supply — and they suggest that prices could actually fall in the next two weeks.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Gas shortages still causing problems for residents in parts of DC region Monday

WASHINGTON - Gas shortages are still causing problems for residents in parts of the D.C. region Monday. Gas prices in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose last week as panic created fuel shortages at gas stations after hackers struck the largest fuel pipeline in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline was shut down for days to contain the damage.
TrafficWashington Post

Logistical quirks leave disproportionate share of D.C. gas stations dry

Gas is again flowing through the Colonial Pipeline from Texas, but lingering logistical quirks are still working their way through the distribution system, leaving an outsize share of District stations with no fuel or spotty supplies. Local officials and industry representatives struggled to pinpoint exactly why the roughly 100 stations...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland StateWTOP

Majority of DC gas stations still running dry; Maryland, Virginia improve

Gas is still hard to come by in the nation’s capital, despite the Colonial Pipeline coming online after a crippling ransomware attack had forced it to halt operations. As of Sunday evening, travel and navigation app GasBuddy reports the majority of the District’s gas stations — 88% — were out of gas. According to the D.C. Energy Office, there are over 100 publicly-available gas stations throughout the city.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.
Maryland Statefox5dc.com

Live weather cameras across DC, Maryland and Virginia

Take a look around D.C., Maryland and Virginia with FOX 5's live weather cameras!. To stream live video from our webcams, scroll to the location of your choice below and click play. Stay connected to news and weather with realtime alerts and interactive radars by downloading FOX 5's mobile apps,...
AnimalsNew York Post

Cicadas with blood-red eyes emerge in DC

Eerie stunning photos captured Brood X cicadas with blood-red eyes emerging from their shells in Washington, DC, on Sunday after 17 years of hibernation. The creepy insects push out of their casings in the ground looking pale with yellow wings before their skeletons harden and turn brown — and they fly off in droves to mate, creating their telltale deafening buzz.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

PULSE OF THE PEOPLE: Do you feel like life is getting back to normal in DC??

WASHINGTON - As the summer arrives, some of our favorite things are coming back. Businesses are starting to reopen, events are happening, and more people are out and about. For art lovers, museums are reopening in DC. For sports enthusiasts, venues are now allowing more fans in the stands. For foodies, capacity is increasing at restaurants and bars.
TrafficWTOP

4 in 5 DC gas stations without fuel amid panic-buying

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 81% of gas stations in the District, 42% of gas stations in Virginia and 38% of gas stations in Maryland were out gas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline demand fell 12.6% from a week ago, to...
Maryland State13newsnow.com

How to schedule an at-home vaccine appointment in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — Q: For those who can't leave the house, can you bring the vaccine appointment to you?. A: Yes, you can! All you have to do is schedule an at-home COVID-19 vaccine appointment. We've rounded up those phone numbers based on where you live to make it as simple as possible. You can also schedule an at-home appointment for a family member.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Are Masks Required in DC, Maryland and Virginia? Here Are Local Regulations

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have ended mandates to wear face coverings, bringing their mask guidance into line with the most recent recommendations from federal health authorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, where local laws...