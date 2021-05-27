5 dog-themed home decor finds to spruce up your aesthetic

Home decorating is always a personal affair. Some people want to bring the outdoors in, while others prefer to create an environment that reflects their personality and interests. Whatever your style, adding some international flair with popular items from around the world can be a fun way to make your home unique and stylish! With the world becoming more globalized, home decor is being influenced by international trends. We want to share popular items from across the globe that are currently trending in interior design. Then, we can show you how to incorporate them into your space. International trends such as mid-century modern furniture, minimalism, and Scandinavian style have been trendy for a while now but there are some new ones to watch out for. Take a look at this list of international interior decor trends that you may not know about! Think of these styles as inspiration for fresh decorating ideas and a way to bring travel home.