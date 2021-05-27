5 dog-themed home decor finds to spruce up your aesthetic

“I’m probably the only person who lives in a studio apartment where lack of storage isn’t an issue,” says Imani Keal. The two large built-ins framing either side of the entrance to her galley kitchen were what drew her to her Washington, D.C., rental in the first place back in 2019—that and the fact that it was only a 30-minute walk from her job in Georgetown. The problem was that it was just ugly. For starters, the countertops were that kind of laminate where you can never truly tell if it’s dirty or clean. Plus “it was so depressing to wash dishes at the sink and just stare at a white wall,” says Keal. It certainly didn’t look like the Joan Clayton–slash–Carrie Bradshaw–worthy apartment she had always pictured.