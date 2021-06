An Ogden man is in jail, accused of setting a house on fire, illegally shooting a gun in that house and assaulting three police officers as they were arresting him. According to a probable cause statement released Friday, the man, 42, was found by police Wednesday night outside of the garage of the house on Harrison Boulevard in Ogden. Fire crews had been dispatched there to battle a blaze in the house, which fire investigators said started in two different places and “was not from natural causes,” police said.