KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Friday, downtown Knoxville could be filled with Dolly Parton lookalikes, Dolly-themed merchandise, art and music. Dolly Fest will kick off in the Old City starting Friday and it will last through the weekend. Several stores and galleries will participate in the festival, with many offering Dolly-themed specials for anyone who shows up. There will also be a "Dolly Dress Up Contest" at Honeymouth.