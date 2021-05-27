Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Burlington Stores Q1 earnings blow past Street; cites supply chain problems

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington Stores Inc. reported strong sales earnings for its first quarter, helped by stimulus checks, the vaccination rollout and pent-up consumer demand. Burlington’s net income totaled $171 million, or $2.51 a share, in the quarter ended May 1, compared to a loss of $333.7 million, or $5.09 a share, in the year-ago period and to $78 million, or $1.15 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

chainstoreage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Stimulus#Earnings Estimates#Global Sales#Supply And Demand#Total Sales#Global Shipments#Burlington Stores Q1#Burlington Stores Inc#Strong Sales Earnings#Per Share Earnings#Consumer Spending#Imports#Pent Up Consumer Demand#Domestic Freight Networks#Go Forward Sales Trend#Ocean Freight Rates#Rose#Transportation#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Agriculturenewsblade.com

The importance of strengthening supply chains

Our national and global economy rely on the efficacy of supply chains. Supply chains are found in every industry, sector, and market, and include all actors involved in creating and bringing a product from start to finish. Farmers and ranchers, manufacturing facilities, retail, and the transportation in between, are all critical to the success of this multi-pronged system. Over the course of the last year we have seen just how much we as consumers have taken for granted supply chains and the logistics behind them. The resiliency of our supply chains impact more than just the producers and manufacturers creating the goods and transporting them to their final destination, it also impacts the price and availability of the product for consumers.
StocksRTTNews

Stock Alert: Campbell Soup Slips 7% On Quarterly Results, Outlook

Shares of processed food and snack company Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) are down 7 percent on Wednesday's trading after it reported lower third-quarter earnings, which came in below market expectations. In the third quarter, the company reported net income of $160 million or $0.52 per share, lower than $168 million...
Financial ReportsFurniture Today

Lovesac posts 52.5% sales growth in Q1

STAMFORD, Conn. – Net sales for Lovesac, the furniture company known for its Design for Life philosophy, grew by 52.5% to $82.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 which ended May 2, 2021. This compares with net sales of $54.4 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Lovesac’s...
Financial Reportsprogressivegrocer.com

Q3 Results Are in for UNFI

Natural and organic wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) released its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on June 9, posting expected declines but reporting revenues 6.7% higher than pre-pandemic figures. According to the Q3 report, UNFI had a net income of $48.6 million for the period ending May 1....
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Campbell Soup stock sinks after profit and sales fall more than expected as inflation, supply chain costs weigh

Shares of Campbell Soup Co. sank 7.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the soups, snacks and simple meals company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and sales that fell more than expected and cut its full-year outlook, as inflation and rising supply chain costs weighed on results. Net income for the quarter to May 2 declined to $160 million, or 52 cents a share, from $168 million, or 55 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 57 cents from 83 cents, below the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Sales declined 11% to...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Target raises annual dividend for 50th straight year with big hike

Target Corp. has delivered a higher-than-expected dividend raise. The discounter will raise its quarterly dividend by 32.4%, to $0.90 a share from its prior quarterly dividend of $0.68. The new dividend will be payable on Sept. 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 18. The increase will mark the 50th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.
EconomyNew York Post

Campbell Soup lowers annual profit forecast as costs rise

Campbell Soup on Wednesday slashed its forecast for annual earnings after the company’s quarterly results fell short of estimates, hurt by higher costs related to raw materials and transportation. The canned soupmaker’s shares fell about 6 percent to $46.30. Campbell, known for Swanson broth, Prego pasta sauces and Pepperidge Farm...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Supply chains struggle to keep up; problems likely to persist

Retail supply chains are working overtime to keep up as consumers return to normal shopping patterns amid increased vaccination rates. “There’s no shortage of demand from consumers, but there continue to be shortages of labor, equipment and shipping capacity to meet that demand,” said Jonathan Gold, VP for supply chain and customs policy for the National Retail Federation. “Supply chain disruptions, port congestion and rising shipping costs could continue to be challenges through the end of the year.”
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Stitch Fix Stock Surges as Sales Come Roaring Back

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reported the results of its fiscal third quarter (ended May 1) after the market closed Monday, and investors cheered the better-than-expected performance, driving share up as much as 17% in after-hours trading. Net revenue of $535.6 million grew 44% year over year, easily surpassing the 39% growth...
RetailFurniture Today

Mattress supply chain: Crunched

HIGH POINT — Consumer appetite for mattresses and other sleep products remains strong, tightening the supply chain that continues to challenge mattress manufacturers struggling to meet the increased demand. Foam allocations, other components stressed, a tight labor market and competition for shipping containers are ballooning backlogs and delivery times for...
StocksPosted by
WWD

Stitch Fix Stock Jumps on Sales Gains

Stitch Fix Inc.’s sales came roaring back last quarter — just as the company turns to new horizons. Revenues for the fiscal third quarter ended May 1 increased 44.1 percent to $535.6 million from $371.7 million a year earlier, when the first rush of the pandemic disrupted consumer spending patterns.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Conn's shares soar 10% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Furniture retailer Conn's Inc. shares soared 10% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company posted first-quarter earnings that crushed expectations. The Woodlands, Texas-based Conn's said it had net income of $45.4 million, or $1.52 a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $56.2 million, or $1.95 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings excluding a loss on extinguishment of debt came to $1.55 a share, well ahead of the 30 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue came to $363.7 million, up from $317.2 million a year ago, and ahead of the $327.0 million FactSet consensus. Same-store sales rose 19.4%, compared with a FactSet consensus of 5.5%. "Strong first quarter sales were driven by a 70.0% increase in retail sales financed through cash, credit card, and third-party offerings, as our in-house credit underwriting strategy remained conservative during the quarter," Chief Executive Norm Miller said in a statement. The company is aiming to expand retail sales across is financing options in fiscal 2022 and will focus on digital transformation. Shares have gained 105% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Spartan Stores: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.5 million. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share. The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted...
IndustryRecycling Today

Kinks in the supply chain

Supply chain issues continue to affect manufacturers, with Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, saying, “Recent record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments of the manufacturing economy.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Phreesia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 31.25% year over year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.17). Revenue of $48,291,000 up by 44.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,780,000. Guidance. Earnings...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Burlington Earnings: Rapid Growth Resumes

The COVID-19 pandemic crushed sales at Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last year. The pandemic's impact didn't last long for the No. 3 off-price retailer, though. Burlington returned to growth in the final quarter of fiscal 2020. Last week, the company reported that its growth rate accelerated dramatically in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, highlighting its massive long-term growth potential.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.