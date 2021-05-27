newsbreak-logo
Koa Smith Makes Shark-Infested South African Surf Look Really Fun

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that South Africa is known for its rather large population of great white sharks. Mick Fanning’s run in at J-Bay during competition aside, there have been plenty of instances of shark-human interactions there. For his vlog, Koa Smith recently posted an episode from the African continent where he looks at some of the shark mitigation measures currently in place like shark-spotting towers. He also runs into world champion bodyboarder Iain Campbell, who talks about his recent shark sighting. Koa mostly has a shark-free first surf in SA and makes the place look so fun while he’s at it.

