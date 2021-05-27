Near-Record Dryness In New Mexico Forest
New Mexico is experiencing its highest drought levels in the month of May since 2013. More than 77% of the state was in extreme and exceptional drought – the two worst categories – last week. And that’s down from the beginning of the month. Only about 4% of the state was this drought stricken at this time last year. KUNM’s Nash Jones spoke with Julie Anne Overton, Public Affairs Officer for the Santa Fe National Forest, about what this looks like on ground, and how you can prepare to get outdoors safely this summer.www.kunm.org