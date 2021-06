In preparation for each agency performance and budget oversight hearing, Council committees ask all government agencies a series of detailed questions about performance, employees, services, spending, and accounting practices. Agencies submit their responses in advance of the hearing so that the Council can have as much background as possible on the agency’s operations and expenditures when questioning department heads and other key witnesses. In addition, to assist the Council with reviewing, analyzing, and preparing the budget each fiscal year, the Office of the Budget Director requests that each agency provide the following: