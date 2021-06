When the men’s lacrosse NCAA tournament bracket was announced May 9, it looked like No. 2-seed Duke was poised for a rematch against No. 7-seed Denver in the quarterfinals. But this is postseason lacrosse, where anything can happen. And in true NCAA tournament fashion, Loyola pulled off the dramatic first-round upset against the Pioneers, setting up a quarterfinal contest between the Blue Devils and Greyhounds this Sunday at 12 p.m. in Notre Dame, Ind., with a trip to Championship Weekend on the line. This may not be the quarterfinal matchup most Duke fans were expecting, but like always the Blue Devils are simply prepared to face the opponent in front of them.